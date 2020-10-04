5 drug peddlers arrested, narcotics seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them. According to police sources here on Sunday, during drive drive against drug pushers, Bhalwal police conducted raids at various places and arrested five accused and recovered 5.

450 kg Hashish and one Pistol 30 bore from them.

They were identified as Adil Usman, Hassan Raza, AmjadAli, Irfan Zahid and Naeem. Police have registered separate cases against them and startedinvestigation.