5 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Held

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Thursday arrested five accused besides recovering 1,240 grams narcotics and 10 liters liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Thursday arrested five accused besides recovering 1,240 grams narcotics and 10 liters liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Cantt police held Farakh Abid with 200 grams charras while Naseerabad police rounded up Abid Mehmood for having 520 grams charras.

Chakri police arrested Amjad with 145 grams charras and Shahid with 125 grams charras. Similarly, Saddar Baroni police arrested a female drug peddler namely Shabnam and recovered 250 grams charras. Rattaamral police nabbed Yasin for having 10 liters liquor.

He said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.

