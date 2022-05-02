UrduPoint.com

5 Drug Peddlers Held, Three Distilleries Unearthed

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2022 | 05:12 PM

Police have arrested five notorious drug peddlers and unearthed three distilleries, besides recovering drugs from their possession during a special crackdown launched in premises of Kacha Khue police station on Monday

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas, the Kacha Khue police under the supervision of DSP Mehr Waseem Sial launched a crackdown against drug peddlers.

The police team arrested five drug peddlers Mubashir Shah, Aftab Shah, Javed, Abid and Abdul Aziz.

The police have also unearthed three distilleries and recovered 25 kg hashish, 6.250 kg opium, 120 gram heroin, 975 litre liquor, empty bottles and fake labels during the crackdown.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources added.

