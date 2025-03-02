5 drug peddlers held with over 5.5 kg charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday continued operations against drug peddlers and held four accused with more than 5.5 kilograms of charas from different areas.

According to the police spokesman, the Saddar Baroni Police recovered 1.

57 kg charas from accused Waris while the Civil Lines Police nabbed accused Shafiq with 1.5 kg of the contraband item.

Similarly, the Morgah and Sadiqabad Police netted accused Abrar and Mudassar with 1.32 kg and 1.3 kg charas respectively.