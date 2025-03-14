5 drug peddlers netted with over 4.5 kg charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued actions against drug peddlers and arrested five suspects with more than 4.5 kilograms charas.

According to the police spokesman, the Pirwadhai Police held accused Ismail recovering 2.

4 kg chars from him, while the Civil Lines Police recovered 680 grams of the contraband item from accused Adnan.

Similarly, the Waris Khan, Ratta Amral and Sadiqabad Police netted accused Zain, Saeed and Abdul Rahim respectively with 560 grams, 550 grams and 520 grams of charas.