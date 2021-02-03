UrduPoint.com
5 Drug Peddlers Sentenced To Rigorous Imprisonment In Attock

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:48 PM

5 drug peddlers sentenced to rigorous imprisonment in Attock

A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) on Wednesday sentenced five drug peddlers to different years imprisonment besides imposing fine over them

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) on Wednesday sentenced five drug peddlers to different years imprisonment besides imposing fine over them.

The judge of the special CNS court Arshad Iqbal pronounced the judgment after recording statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The accused were booked by Inja and Jand police stations respectively under section 9-C of PPC.

Police booked and arrested Saeed Khan on May 28, 2020 for possession of narcotics subsequently court sentenced him imprisonment for 5 years and fine worth Rs 25 thousand.

Police booked and arrested Meer Aslam on March 19, 2020 for possession of narcotics subsequently court sentenced him imprisonment for 4 years and fine worth Rs 20 thousand.

Police booked and arrested Waheed Shahzad on December 4, 2020 for possession of narcotics subsequently court sentenced him imprisonment for 4 years and fine worth Rs 20 thousand.

Police booked and arrested Umer Farooq on October 6, 2020 for possession of narcotics subsequently court sentenced him imprisonment for 5 years and fine worth Rs 25 thousand.

Moreover, Police booked and arrested Saeed Khan on November 28, 2020 for possession of narcotics subsequently court sentenced him imprisonment for 5 years and fine worth Rs 25 thousand.

