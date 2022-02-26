UrduPoint.com

5 Drug Pushers Arrested During Crackdown

Published February 26, 2022

5 drug pushers arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The police on Sunday claimed to have arrested five drug pushers and recovered 5.7 kg drugs from their possession during a crackdown here.

The police spokesman informed that during course of action, Taxila police arrested drug dealer Waris, and recovered 2.2 kg drugs from his possession. Similarly, Murree police held drug dealer Muhammad Shehzad and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from his custody.

Following the operation, Pirwadhi police arrested Adil and recovered 1.6 kg drug from his possession.

While, Gujjar Khan police nabbed drug dealer Aqib Ali and recovered 380 grams of charas from him.

Mandra police arrested accused Muhammad Ashfaq and recovered 320 grams of charas from the accused.

Police have registered separate cases were against all of them under drug act and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that operations against drug dealers would be continued without any discrimination.

