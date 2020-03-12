UrduPoint.com
5 Drug-pushers Including Three Women Held In Lahore

Thu 12th March 2020

5 drug-pushers including three women held in Lahore

Lahore police have arrested five alleged drug-pushers including three women for supplying narcotics around educational institutions in the provincial capital and recovered seven kilograms of heroin from them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Lahore police have arrested five alleged drug-pushers including three women for supplying narcotics around educational institutions in the provincial capital and recovered seven kilograms of heroin from them.

A special police team comprising SHO Chung and his team conducted a raid and busted the gang. The arrested accused were identified as Tahiri Bibi, Ayesha Bibi, Fuqan, Khurram and Ayesha.

Police have registered a case against them and started investigation.

