5 drug-pushers including three women held in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Lahore police have arrested five alleged drug-pushers including three women for supplying narcotics around educational institutions in the provincial capital and recovered seven kilograms of heroin from them.

A special police team comprising SHO Chung and his team conducted a raid and busted the gang. The arrested accused were identified as Tahiri Bibi, Ayesha Bibi, Fuqan, Khurram and Ayesha.

Police have registered a case against them and started investigation.