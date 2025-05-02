5 Drug Suppliers Nabbed With 6 Kg Charas
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 02:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police continued the crackdown against drug suppliers and arrested five more accused with more than 6 kilograms of charas on Friday.
According to the police spokesman, the New Town Police recovered 2.
5 kg charas from accused Tauseef.
Likewise, the Taxila Police nabbed three accused Zohaib Akhtar, Tayyab Saeed and Samiullah with 1.26 kg, 1.12 kg and 600 grams of the contraband item respectively.
Similarly, the Wah Saddar also netted accused Shaukat recovering 800 grams charas from his possession.
Recent Stories
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One Commercial Market food outlet closed, three fined for poor cleanliness arrangements4 minutes ago
-
5 drug suppliers nabbed with 6 kg charas4 minutes ago
-
Modi's 'authoritarian policies' risk south Asian stability: Barrister Saif14 minutes ago
-
Dar briefs Panama counterpart on current regional situation14 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits injured during encounter with police24 minutes ago
-
2 murder cases proclaimed offenders nabbed44 minutes ago
-
Khyber District administration imposes 12-Day Smart Lockdown in Jamrud to curb Mpox spread44 minutes ago
-
Nutrition, care awareness programs crucial in reducing maternal newborn mortality: Expert1 hour ago
-
Pak Pavilion at Osaka Kansai expo draws crowds with unique pink-salt experience1 hour ago
-
Five farmers booked over water theft1 hour ago
-
From margins to mainstream: Women driving engine of economic growth1 hour ago
-
AJK's far flung areas to be linked with highways network through integrated link roads construction ..2 hours ago