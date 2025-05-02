5 drug suppliers nabbed with 6 kg charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police continued the crackdown against drug suppliers and arrested five more accused with more than 6 kilograms of charas on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, the New Town Police recovered 2.

5 kg charas from accused Tauseef.

Likewise, the Taxila Police nabbed three accused Zohaib Akhtar, Tayyab Saeed and Samiullah with 1.26 kg, 1.12 kg and 600 grams of the contraband item respectively.

Similarly, the Wah Saddar also netted accused Shaukat recovering 800 grams charas from his possession.