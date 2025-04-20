Open Menu

5 Drug Suppliers Netted With 6 Kg Charas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday continued actions against drug suppliers and arrested five accused with over 6 kilograms charas.

According to the police spokesman, the Cantt Police nabbed accused Asim recovering 2.2 kg charas from his possession.

Similarly, the Mandra Police recovered 1.83 kg of the contraband item from accused Shakeel Ahmed, while the Waris Khan Police held accused Sikandar with 1.1 kg charas.

The Naseerabad and Gujar Khan Police also held accused Umair and Adeel Ashraf respectively on the recovery of 530 grams and 520 grams of the commodity from them.

