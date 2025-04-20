5 Drug Suppliers Netted With 6 Kg Charas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday continued actions against drug suppliers and arrested five accused with over 6 kilograms charas.
According to the police spokesman, the Cantt Police nabbed accused Asim recovering 2.2 kg charas from his possession.
Similarly, the Mandra Police recovered 1.83 kg of the contraband item from accused Shakeel Ahmed, while the Waris Khan Police held accused Sikandar with 1.1 kg charas.
The Naseerabad and Gujar Khan Police also held accused Umair and Adeel Ashraf respectively on the recovery of 530 grams and 520 grams of the commodity from them.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Easter symbolizes peace, love and tolerance: CM Gandapur5 minutes ago
-
Chiniot prepares for 5-day anti-polio campaign5 minutes ago
-
5 drug suppliers netted with 6 kg charas5 minutes ago
-
DC chairs dengue control meeting; Over 5,500 hotspots identified in ICT5 minutes ago
-
Lassi – A desi remedy for summer heat15 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start harvesting garlic15 minutes ago
-
Lightning in Bajaur injures two herdsmen, kills 50 livestock15 minutes ago
-
Medical facilities reviewed15 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive continues in Chiniot15 minutes ago
-
Farmers urge govt to address their issues25 minutes ago
-
Gilani attends Qul of Qaiser Abbas Raan35 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead in Rawat over land issue35 minutes ago