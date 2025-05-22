5 drug suppliers netted with 6.5 kg charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police continued operations against drug suppliers on Thursday and nabbed five accused with more than 6.5 kilograms g of charas.

The operations were carried out in the areas of Ratta Amral, Pirodhai, Wah Saddar, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan police stations, the police spokesman said.