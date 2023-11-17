Open Menu

5 Drug Traffickers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2023 | 07:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Five drug traffickers, including a woman involved in an inter-city narcotics selling racket, were arrested during a crackdown against the narcotics mafia in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah.

According to Police sources, the operation led to the recovery of over 8 kilograms of narcotics.

Wah Saddar Police seized 1.

46 kilograms of hashish from Saeeda Bibi, 2.60 kilograms from Shahzad, and 3.10 kilograms from Aamir.

Additionally, Wah Cantonment Police recovered 1.50 kilograms of hashish from Muhammad Altaf, and Taxila Police seized 1.20 kilograms of hashish from Wali Ullah.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

APP/Ajq/378

