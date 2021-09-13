5 Drug-traffickers Held In Sargodha
Sumaira FH 51 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:16 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The police Monday arrested five drug-traffickers and recovered liquor from them.
Police sources said that teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested five bootleggers and recovered 280-litre liquor and 230-gm hashish from them.
The accused were identified as Iqrar,Sohail Hassan,Ansar Iqbal,Reesham and Ghulam Rasool.
Cases have been registered against them.