5 drug-traffickers held in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The police Monday arrested five drug-traffickers and recovered liquor from them.

Police sources said that teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested five bootleggers and recovered 280-litre liquor and 230-gm hashish from them.

The accused were identified as Iqrar,Sohail Hassan,Ansar Iqbal,Reesham and Ghulam Rasool.

Cases have been registered against them.