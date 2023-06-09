(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the 5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for ensuring economic development of the country.

In a statement issued in Islamabad, she said the 5-e Framework include Exports, e-Pakistan (Water and food Security), Environment, Energy, and Equity (Turn-round Pakistan).

The Minister said under this Framework, new opportunities for business and earning livelihood through increasing exports will be encouraged.

She said promotion of education and health and check on growing population will also pave the way for de3veoopment of Pakistan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said provision of cheap and uninterrupted energy will also excel business activities and improve economy.

She said the decrease in the GDP fiscal deficit from 4.9 to 4.6 is the big success of the incumbent government.