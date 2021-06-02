5 % economic growth to be achieved in next fiscal year: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said five per cent economic growth would be achieved in next fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said five per cent economic growth would be achieved in next fiscal year.

Criticising the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly and former finance minister Dr Miftah Ismail in a televised message, he expressed the hope that the economic growth would be 6 per cent in 2023.

Alluding to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders, he said those, who were leveling baseless allegations had ruined the national economy during their own tenures in government.

There was huge current account deficit while the country exports had declined during their governments, which, however, was in surplus after a decade, he added.

Hammad said the government had put the national economy on right track despite various challenges while the economy of neighboring had shrunken by 7.

8 per cent.

The minister said the agriculture and services sectors were booming while the country's exports witnessed sharp increase, besides 9 per cent growth in large scale manufacturing.

It was a real growth in the economy, he said, adding the government was also taking steps to control inflation.

The minister said the opposition was perturbed owing to the success of the government on economic front. "The government has successfully cleared all mines laid by the last PML-N government to destroy the national economy," he said.

The opposition was trying to hoodwink the masses through false statements, he concluded.