5 Family Members Die In Accident

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 09:39 PM

5 family members die in accident

As many as five persons of a family including two women died in a road mishap at M5 Motorway near Uch Sharif, some 90 kilometres from here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :As many as five persons of a family including two women died in a road mishap at M5 Motorway near Uch Sharif, some 90 kilometres from here today.

According to rescue sources, Mubashir Zaidi was going to attend a wedding ceremony with his family when tyre of his car got burst on M-5 Motorway near Uch Sharif.

As a result, the car rammed into a pole and all the passengers of the car died. The bodies were removed to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Uch Sharif.

