5 fireworks dealer rounded up

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday have arrested five fireworks dealer after a raid at a warehouse and confiscated huge quantity of fireworks items.

According to police spokesman, the raid was carried out in Ganjmandi area.

The apprehended were identified as Zafar Iqbal, Asim Hussain, Bilawal Nawab, Majid Shahzad, and Harris Asghar.

Separate cases against all the accused have been registered while further investigation underway, the spokesman added.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated performance of police team, saying that such elements would not be allowed to put people's lives at danger. He said indiscriminate crackdown will continue against fireworks dealers to ensure peace in the city.