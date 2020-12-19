UrduPoint.com
5 Flour Dealers Arrested Over Profiteering

Sat 19th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department Saturday arrested five flour dealers and suspended their quota over profiteering in selling subsidized flour.

On the directives of Advisor to KP CM on Food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, the food authorities checked flour rates at the shops of flour dealers at Hassan Khel locality and also collected first hand information from the general public on the occasion.

During checking the officials of the Food Department came to know that instead of a price of Rs.860/- five dealers were selling it at Rs.

920/- per bag. All five dealers were arrested and a formal dispatch was sent to the concerned police station in this regard.

Meanwhile, Advisor to CM, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman expressed satisfaction over action against flour dealers and vowed no tolerance for profiteering.

The aide to KP CM further directed the officers of Food Department for initiating daily based crackdown against profiteering across the city and guaranteeing the implementation of official price list.

He said profiteers do not deserve relief in any circumstances.

