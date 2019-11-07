UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Food Points Sealed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

5 food points sealed

MULTAN, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) ::Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Thursday sealed five food points including a hotel on their failure to follow food safety guidelines in different districts of South Punjab.

PFA teams sealed Nagina bakers in Multan, production unit of Waraich sweets and bakers in Layyah and Javed Khoya and grocery store in Rahimyar Khan on charges of using chemicals, substandard ingredients, starch, subatandard Khoya, absence of license and medicals of staff. Tahir grocery in DG Khan was sealed on not implementing guidelines, substandard spices, poor clealiness and Khan hotel in Rajanpur on using vegetables which were unfit for human consumption.

Fine worth Rs 260,000 was imposed on many other food points on different violations, says an official release.

