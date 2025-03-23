5 gamblers, 6 illegal arms owners nabbed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police in actions against criminals Sunday nabbed five accused gambling on cards and six others for possessing illegal weapons.

According to the police spokesman, the Waris Khan Police caught the accused Qasim, Adnan, Yasin, Faizan and Rafiq red-handed while playing cards with the bet amount of Rs 18,100.

Five mobile phones were also recovered from the accused.

Meanwhile, six suspects were held for possessing illegal arms and ammunition from different areas.

The New Town, R A Bazaar and Jatli Police recovered a 30-bore pistol each from accused Majeed, Abdul Basit and Tauseef respectively.

Similarly, the Naseerabad Police arrested three accused Hassan, Bilal and Zeeshan respectively, recovering a 30-bore pistol each from them.