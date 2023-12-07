5 gamblers arrested

The Pakistan Bazar police station of District West conducted a raid on a gutka/mawa manufacturing facility, resulting in the arrest of five individuals, one of whom was a wanted suspect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Bazar police station of District West conducted a raid on a gutka/mawa manufacturing facility, resulting in the arrest of five individuals, one of whom was a wanted suspect.

As per the West District Police spokesperson, one of the apprehended individuals, Rafiqullah alias Taimoor, was a noted figure on the list of sought-after drug dealers.

During the raid, the suspects were found engaged in gambling activities within the gutka/mawa factory.

The arrested accused identified as Rafiqullah, Ehtsham, Irfan, Imran, and Mukhtiar.

Authorities seized 50 bags of prepared gutka/mawa, along with 12 kg of betel nut, 10 kg of tobacco, and various other items from the facility.

Furthermore, cash stake money Rs. 21,350, nine mobile phones, and registers/slips were also confiscated from the arrested individuals.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the detained suspects, and an ongoing investigation is underway.