UrduPoint.com

5 Gamblers Arrested During Crackdown In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 08:38 PM

5 gamblers arrested during crackdown in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 6900 from their possession during the crackdown here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 6900 from their possession during the crackdown here on Monday.

According to the police spokesman saddarwah police conducted a raid and arrested those gamblers were identified as Asghar, Ramzan, Chenzeb, Adeel, and Rafi.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Pothohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of Wah police team and emphasized that gambling is the root cause of other crimes.

He also stated that the police will continue to take strict action against anti-social elements.

Related Topics

Police Progress Waqas Khan Money All From

Recent Stories

Indian, US Air Forces to Conduct Joint Exercises i ..

Indian, US Air Forces to Conduct Joint Exercises in West Bengal - Air Force

9 minutes ago
 Kirby Says White House Watching Trump Situation Cl ..

Kirby Says White House Watching Trump Situation Closely

9 minutes ago
 Kirby Says US Was Informed in Advance of OPEC+ Dec ..

Kirby Says US Was Informed in Advance of OPEC+ Decision to Cut Production

7 minutes ago
 Police arrest accused in Attock

Police arrest accused in Attock

7 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf pays ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf pays tribute to Bhutto on death an ..

7 minutes ago
 2nd phase of Polio vaccination drive starts

2nd phase of Polio vaccination drive starts

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.