5 gamblers arrested during crackdown in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 6900 from their possession during the crackdown here on Monday.

According to the police spokesman saddarwah police conducted a raid and arrested those gamblers were identified as Asghar, Ramzan, Chenzeb, Adeel, and Rafi.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Pothohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of Wah police team and emphasized that gambling is the root cause of other crimes.

He also stated that the police will continue to take strict action against anti-social elements.