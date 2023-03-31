5 gamblers arrested in Jand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Five gamblers were arrested red-handed in the limits of Police Station Jand on Friday.

On a tip-off, a Jand Police team raided Al Habib High Ace Adda and nabbed accused M Nawaz, resident of Turab, Imran Khan and Mudassir Hussain, residents of Pind Sultani, Afreen Intikhab, resident of Gardi Jand and Zahid Iqbal, resident of Khaila Mianwali while playing cards with bet money of Rs 1,529,430.