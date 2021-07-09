5 gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

Pirwadhai police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 24,500 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Pirwadhai police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 24,500 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police acting on a tip off conducted a raid and rounded up five gamblers namely Sher Nawaz Khan alias Shera, Saeed Khan, Rustam, Waqas Irfan and Jamal allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 24,500 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation was underway.

Superintendent Police Rawal division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.