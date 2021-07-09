UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Gamblers Arrested In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:38 PM

5 gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

Pirwadhai police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 24,500 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Pirwadhai police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 24,500 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police acting on a tip off conducted a raid and rounded up five gamblers namely Sher Nawaz Khan alias Shera, Saeed Khan, Rustam, Waqas Irfan and Jamal allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 24,500 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation was underway.

Superintendent Police Rawal division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Nawaz Khan Money All From

Recent Stories

AJP TOUR Asia Continental Pro welcomes top-ranked ..

22 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed visits new building of UAE Miss ..

22 minutes ago

Russia to Hold 2 Major Defense Industry Shows in 2 ..

13 minutes ago

Sri Lanka expecting 1.4m badly needed AstraZeneca ..

13 minutes ago

Ex-Deputy Head of Russian Military Contractor Sent ..

13 minutes ago

South African Court Rejects Zuma's Request to Stay ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.