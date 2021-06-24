UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Gamblers Arrested; Rs13,100 Stake Money Recovered

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:05 AM

5 gamblers arrested; Rs13,100 stake money recovered

Gujar Khan police Wednesday arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs13,100 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Gujar Khan police Wednesday arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs13,100 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police acting on a tip off conducted the raid and rounded up five gamblers namely Jameel Hussain, Rafaqat Hussain, Tasawar Hussain, Tazarab and Zardad allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Gujar Khan Money All From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Regi ..

1 hour ago

Political dialogue only viable solution to Libyan ..

1 hour ago

Libyan Foreign Minister Expects Foreign Mercenarie ..

1 second ago

US Preparing for Next Supply Chain Crisis - Biden ..

3 seconds ago

Being GoH at SIBF is highly significant for Spain: ..

2 hours ago

Swiss open the doors despite Delta concerns

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.