5 Gamblers Arrested; Rs13,100 Stake Money Recovered
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:05 AM
Gujar Khan police Wednesday arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs13,100 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Gujar Khan police Wednesday arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs13,100 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police acting on a tip off conducted the raid and rounded up five gamblers namely Jameel Hussain, Rafaqat Hussain, Tasawar Hussain, Tazarab and Zardad allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.
A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.