5 gamblers arrested; Rs13,100 stake money recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Gujar Khan police Wednesday arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs13,100 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police acting on a tip off conducted the raid and rounded up five gamblers namely Jameel Hussain, Rafaqat Hussain, Tasawar Hussain, Tazarab and Zardad allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.