UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Gamblers, Four Narcotics Sellers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 06:40 PM

5 gamblers, four narcotics sellers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The city police here Friday claimed to have arrested nine persons involved in gambling and selling of narcotics in different parts of the interior city.

Acting on a tip off, Gulfat Shaheed Police Station arrested five gamblers identified as Ashraf, Mohammad Ramzan, Nadir Ali, Noor Khan and Fazle Mola.

Police recovered Rs120,000 stake-money, gambling tools and a pistol from their custody.

Meanwhile four drug sellers arrested after police recovered 5Kg hashish from their possession. The arrested identified as Kashif, Naseer Ahmed, Irshad, Syed Raza Ali Shah, and Rahm Sher.

Police have registered the cases and investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station From

Recent Stories

65,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,663 new COVID-19 cases, 1,638 reco ..

3 hours ago

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

4 hours ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

4 hours ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

4 hours ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.