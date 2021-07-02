5 gamblers, four narcotics sellers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The city police here Friday claimed to have arrested nine persons involved in gambling and selling of narcotics in different parts of the interior city.

Acting on a tip off, Gulfat Shaheed Police Station arrested five gamblers identified as Ashraf, Mohammad Ramzan, Nadir Ali, Noor Khan and Fazle Mola.

Police recovered Rs120,000 stake-money, gambling tools and a pistol from their custody.

Meanwhile four drug sellers arrested after police recovered 5Kg hashish from their possession. The arrested identified as Kashif, Naseer Ahmed, Irshad, Syed Raza Ali Shah, and Rahm Sher.

Police have registered the cases and investigation is underway.