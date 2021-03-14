UrduPoint.com
5 Gamblers Held

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 09:30 PM

5 gamblers held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested five gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 4,500 and 05 mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman on Sunday.

Saddar Wah Police conducted a raid and arrested 5 for gamblers.

The arrested accused were identified as Musaib Sultan, Mohammad Ismail, Waseem Akhtar, Nazir Ahmed and Mohammad Rafiq. SP Pothohar commended Saddar Wah police team and said that operations against gamblers should be continued.

