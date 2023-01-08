UrduPoint.com

5 Gamblers Held, 2 Roosters Recovered During Raid

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2023 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five gamblers staking money on cock fight and recovered a stake of Rs 3,400, four mobile phones, and two roosters from their possession during a raid here on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, the arrested gamblers were identified as Raqib, Fida, Khawar, Tahir and Zubair.

Kahuta police registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Nabeel Khokar appreciated the performance of the police team, saying that gambling is the root cause of other crimes and that crackdowns will continue against those involved in such crimes.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested 34 professional beggars from different areas of the city.

SSP Operation said that the crackdown against professional beggars will be continued without any discrimination.

