5 gamblers held in operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 18,710 at stake, 2 mobile phones and playing cards from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

According to details, the Civil Lines Police in an operation arrested 05 gamblers who were gambling on cards were identified as Shakeel, Irfan, Ali, Ghulam Farid and Faisal.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act and further investigation was in progress.

SP Pothohar Rana Abdul Wahab said that gambling is the root of other evils and crackdown against gamblers will continue.