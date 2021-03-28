UrduPoint.com
5 Gangs Busted, Weapons Recovered In Sheikhupura

Sun 28th March 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sheikhupura police arrested 12 members of five gangs and traced 16 cases during a crackdown on alleged criminals in March.

A large number of stolen goods were recovered from the accused including Rs 1635,000 in cash, five mobile phones, three motorcycles, three Kalashnikovs and eight pistols.

During special operation against the proclaimed offenders, 24 A-category criminals and 64 B-category criminals were arrested.

In the ongoing crackdown on illegal weapons, 244 cases were registered and 244 criminals were arrested from whose possession 10 Kalashnikovs, 186 pistols, 24 rifles, 24 guns, three revolvers, three carbines, two daggers and a large number of cartridges and bullets were recovered.

In the ongoing operation against drug dealers, 115 cases were registered and 87-kg and 567-gram hashish, 12 grams of heroin, 28 grams of opium, 1,568 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused.

Under the National Action Plan, 11 cases were registered under the temporary residence act while under the Punjab Sound System, nine cases were registered against the accused.

