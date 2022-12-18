UrduPoint.com

5 Girls Among 7 Abducted In Faisalabad

Published December 18, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Seven persons including five girls were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that one Zaheer Abbas had allegedly kidnapped 18-year-old girl Fariha Shakoor of Batala Colony when she was returning from her college. Also, unidentified accused abducted a girl Wajiha Riaz from Sarfraz Colony when she was going to bazaar for purchasing daily-use items.

Similarly, unidentified accused kidnapped 17-year-old Zainab Sultan from Gulfishan Colony while Ramzan and his accomplices allegedly abducted 25-year-old Sonia Imtiaz from Chak No 442-GB.

Meanwhile, unknown accused kidnapped 10-year-old Sumaira from Satiana Road whereas one Abdul Majeed was abducted from Chak No 202-RB Bhaiwala. Also, a teenager boy Ahmad was kidnapped from Chak No 595-GB.

The police have registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees, he added.

