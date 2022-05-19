5 girls drowned in KB feeder canal

Five girls drowned into the KB Feeder canal in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Thursday while trying to save each other from drowning

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Five girls drowned into the KB Feeder canal in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Thursday while trying to save each other from drowning.

The police informed that the local divers who were present on the location rescued four girls but one could not be fished out till the sunset after which the search was stopped.

The police identified the missing girl as Zoya (12), a local resident of Kotri.

The police said all the five girls were aged between 10 to 15 years.