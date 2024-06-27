5 head constables promoted

The process of departmental promotions is going on in the Punjab Police, in which five head constables in Motor Transport Wing have been promoted as the assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs)

According to Punjab Police sources, those promoted include Mirza Khan, Iftikhar Hussain, Alamgir, Abbas Raza and Khalid Mahmood.

SSP MT Punjab Nida Umar Chatta and DSP Khalid Saeed installed the promotion badges.

The SSP also presented honorary shields to Sub Inspector Manzoor Ahmed and Nasir Ali on their retirement.