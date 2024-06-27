Open Menu

5 Head Constables Promoted

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 10:24 PM

5 head constables promoted

The process of departmental promotions is going on in the Punjab Police, in which five head constables in Motor Transport Wing have been promoted as the assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The process of departmental promotions is going on in the Punjab Police, in which five head constables in Motor Transport Wing have been promoted as the assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs).

According to Punjab Police sources, those promoted include Mirza Khan, Iftikhar Hussain, Alamgir, Abbas Raza and Khalid Mahmood.

SSP MT Punjab Nida Umar Chatta and DSP Khalid Saeed installed the promotion badges.

The SSP also presented honorary shields to Sub Inspector Manzoor Ahmed and Nasir Ali on their retirement.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Nasir Alamgir

Recent Stories

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

2 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

3 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

3 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

3 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

3 hours ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

3 hours ago
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 8 ..

Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..

3 hours ago
 SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

3 hours ago
 Members of the National Assembly from various con ..

Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..

4 hours ago
 Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equalit ..

Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..

4 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of ..

Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries

4 hours ago
 BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco- ..

BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan