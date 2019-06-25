5 held, 270 properties sealed as crackdown on tax-defaulters continues

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::The Excise and Taxation department put five property tax-defaulters in tehsil lock-up and sealed 270 properties as the crackdown on defaulters continued here Tuesday.

The crackdown was launched on the orders of Punjab government to improve revenue and in progress with full force under supervision of E&T Deputy Director Khalid Kasuri and Inspector Ehsan Khan Saddozai.

Saddozai told APP that E&T teams were sealing, on average, 270 properties per day and added that five defaulters were arrested today including one Abdul Wahab who owes Rs 50,000 to E&T as property tax.

The E&T was also issuing arrest warrants against defaulters and those found involved in breaking seals of their sealed properties were being named in FIRs, Saddozai said.