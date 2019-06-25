UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Held, 270 Properties Sealed As Crackdown On Tax-defaulters Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:20 PM

5 held, 270 properties sealed as crackdown on tax-defaulters continues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::The Excise and Taxation department put five property tax-defaulters in tehsil lock-up and sealed 270 properties as the crackdown on defaulters continued here Tuesday.

The crackdown was launched on the orders of Punjab government to improve revenue and in progress with full force under supervision of E&T Deputy Director Khalid Kasuri and Inspector Ehsan Khan Saddozai.

Saddozai told APP that E&T teams were sealing, on average, 270 properties per day and added that five defaulters were arrested today including one Abdul Wahab who owes Rs 50,000 to E&T as property tax.

The E&T was also issuing arrest warrants against defaulters and those found involved in breaking seals of their sealed properties were being named in FIRs, Saddozai said.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Progress

Recent Stories

Emirates refreshing its summer - brings summertime ..

38 seconds ago

SBP bans sale of Rs40,000 prize bonds

34 minutes ago

Dubai CommerCity participates in SIL Barcelona Exp ..

48 minutes ago

BISE Kohat Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Result ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC Group CEO participates in Bloomberg Emerging ..

2 hours ago

RAKBANK repays US$800 million bond

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.