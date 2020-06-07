5 held, bid to smuggle weapons, drug foiled in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) ::The district police on Sunday foiled bid to smuggle weapons and drugs and arrested five alleged smugglers.

According to Kohat Police, one alleged smuggler Hayat Khan son of Ghulam Muhammad resident of Lakki Marwat was stopped at Muslimabad Check post and found some five Kalashnikov, 17 pistols and 6500 cartridges were stashed in the hidden in the secret compartments of his car. The police arrested him and registered a case against him.

Kohat Police termed the arrest of Hayat Khan as big breakthrough in police efforts to stop weapon smuggling.

Meanwhile, four drug peddlers were arrested from different spots during checking while they were trying to smuggle collectively nine kilogram Cannabis of high quality.

The checking was being carried out by the Police in compliance with directives of Kohat DPO Mansoor Aman.

The arrested drug peddlers were including Mansar Ali resident of Kachai area of Kohat, Wali Hassan resident of Upper Ustarzai, Syed Tahir Hussain resident of Lower Ustarzai, and Nasir Ali resident of Ali Zai. A case was registered against them and they were presented before the court of law and then sent to jail on court orders.