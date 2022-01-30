5 held for carrying illegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five arm holders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession during operation here Sunday, informed police spokesman.

City police have arrested 02 accused Wahid and Faizan and recovered 02 pistols, 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Waris Khan Police held accused Muhammad Usman and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Jatli police arrested 02 accused Tariq, Sajjad during the operation and recovered 02 pistols 30 bore from his possession.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that operation against those possessing illegal weapons must be expedited.