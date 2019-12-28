5 held for decanting LPG in Faisalabad

Police have arrested 5 shopkeepers for decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of the city during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) : Police have arrested 5 shopkeepers for decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of the city during past 24 hours.

The police along with teams of civil defence department raided at illegal LPG refilling points and arrested Faisal from Metropol Chowk Gulberg, Abdul Ghaffar from Madina Town, Nawaz from Chak No 208-RB, Umar and Muhammad Ameer from Chak No.

208-Rb while decanting gas illegally.

The police have locked the accused behind bars after registration of cases.