5 held for doing wheelie in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

Traffic police arrested 5 youth for doing wheelie in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) Traffic police arrested 5 youth for doing wheelie in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

City traffic police said here on Monday that on the special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), a vigorous campaign was launched against wheelies without any discrimination.

Therefore, anti wheelie squads nabbed 5 youth from different city roads and locked them behind bars.

The accused are: Hasan, Rizwan, Sajawal, Azam and Ahsan.