UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Held For Doing Wheelie In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:01 PM

5 held for doing wheelie in Faisalabad

Traffic police arrested 5 youth for doing wheelie in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) Traffic police arrested 5 youth for doing wheelie in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

City traffic police said here on Monday that on the special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), a vigorous campaign was launched against wheelies without any discrimination.

Therefore, anti wheelie squads nabbed 5 youth from different city roads and locked them behind bars.

The accused are: Hasan, Rizwan, Sajawal, Azam and Ahsan.

Related Topics

Police Traffic From

Recent Stories

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatens Bre ..

2 minutes ago

UN orders Bosnia to compensate wartime rape victim ..

2 minutes ago

UK PM Johnson threatens Brexit purge in pivotal we ..

7 seconds ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Rule ..

9 seconds ago

Karachi likely to receive thunder rain on Tuesday

10 seconds ago

No deal, Brexit delay or an election? UK's options ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.