5 Held For Gambling On Cards

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 03:50 PM

5 held for gambling on cards

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Sadar Baroni Police on Friday held five accused for gambling on cards, with stake money of Rs 20,000.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Nasir, Shah Ali, Shafiq, Shah Muhammad and Abdul Jabbar were caught red-handed while playing cards.

Besides the bet amount, six mobile phones and playing cards were also recovered from the accused, the spokesman said.

More Stories From Pakistan