5 Held For Loading Firing Video On Social Media
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:55 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Chak Jhumra police have arrested five men on the charge of uploading a firing video on the social media.
A police spokesman said on Monday that Waqas and Sameer of Chak No 103-JB, along with their three friends, resorted to firing into the air and uploaded its video on the social media.
Receiving complaint, the police traced the accused and arrested them. A case has been registered against them.