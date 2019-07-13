UrduPoint.com
5 Held For LPG Decanting In Faisalabad

Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:59 PM

5 held for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

The police arrested five persons on the charge of decanting LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The police arrested five persons on the charge of decanting LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) during past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said that Civil Defence teams raided illegal LPG refilling points and nabbed five shopkeepers including Mubarak from ABC Road, Sufiyan from Bhatta Stop, Maqsood Ahmad from Shadman, Haroon from D-Type Colony Main Chowk and Inaam Ali from Chak No.

214-RB red handed while decanting gas in LPG cylinders illegally.

The accused were handed over to the area police who registered cases against them.

