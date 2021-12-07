UrduPoint.com

5 Held For Possessing Illegal Arms, Weapons

Police have arrested five arm holders and recovered illegal weapons during crackdown from their possession, informed police spokesman here Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested five arm holders and recovered illegal weapons during crackdown from their possession, informed police spokesman here Tuesday.

Naseerabad police held Shakeel and Sami besides recovering 2 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Westridge police arrested Khalid Mahmood and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Wah Cantt police arrested Javed and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from him.

City Police arrested Nadeem and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them for having illegal weapons.

Divisional SPs said that crackdown against illegal arm holders must be continued adding that strict action would be taken against the hardcore criminals.

