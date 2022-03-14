UrduPoint.com

5 Held For Refilling Gas Illegally, Selling Petrol Openly

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2022 | 08:24 PM

5 held for refilling gas illegally, selling petrol openly

Police have arrested five accused for illegally refilling gas and selling petrol openly and recovered gas cylinders and other equipment from their possession here Monday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five accused for illegally refilling gas and selling petrol openly and recovered gas cylinders and other equipment from their possession here Monday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Rawat police held 04 accused Khizer Abbas, Muhammad Shah Nawaz, Jaffar Hussain and Abdul Rehman for illegally refilling gas cylinders while the accused Zulqarnain, who was openly selling petrol, was also arrested. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken who were involved in endangering the lives of others.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Progress Gas All From

Recent Stories

Three house robbers held; valuables worth Rs 1.8 m ..

Three house robbers held; valuables worth Rs 1.8 million recovered

36 seconds ago
 Prior heart defect may up risk for severe Covid: S ..

Prior heart defect may up risk for severe Covid: Study

38 seconds ago
 Pakistan Super League Tape Ball tournament to star ..

Pakistan Super League Tape Ball tournament to start from March 17

39 seconds ago
 Love, peace, brotherhood, unity beautiful symbols ..

Love, peace, brotherhood, unity beautiful symbols of Punjab's culture: Chief Min ..

41 seconds ago
 March 23, golden day of country's history; says Ha ..

March 23, golden day of country's history; says Hamza

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister thanks residents of Hafizabad for s ..

Chief Minister thanks residents of Hafizabad for successful public meeting

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>