5 held for refilling gas illegally, selling petrol openly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five accused for illegally refilling gas and selling petrol openly and recovered gas cylinders and other equipment from their possession here Monday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Rawat police held 04 accused Khizer Abbas, Muhammad Shah Nawaz, Jaffar Hussain and Abdul Rehman for illegally refilling gas cylinders while the accused Zulqarnain, who was openly selling petrol, was also arrested. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken who were involved in endangering the lives of others.