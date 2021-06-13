UrduPoint.com
5 Held For Selling Kites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

5 held for selling kites

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Police arrested five shopkeepers and recovered more than 2000 kites from their possession during past 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that police arrested 5 shopkeepers including Zeeshan and Sajid of Mannanwala Stop, Saleem of Kabotranwala Chowk, Zeeshan of Madan Pura and Owais of Millat Chowk red-handed while dealing in kites.

The police also recovered more than 2000 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

