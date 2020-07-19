5 held for violating of SOPs regarding COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The Police on Sunday rounded up five shopkeepers and registered cases for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs0 regarding coronavirus pandemic.

According to the police spokesman, SP Rawal said the City police arrested two shopkeepers namely Abdul Wahab and Muhammad Imran for opening their businesses while SP Potohar said the Airport police arrested Roman Khan and Muhammad Nadeem on the violation of closure of shops.

Similarly, SP Saddar said that Gujar Khan police also arrested a shopkeeper namely Liaquat Ali for violation of SOPs and not following the set rules of the administration.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said police would take action against the violators and advised the people to take preemptive measures to avoid spread of coronovirus.