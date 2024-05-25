Open Menu

5 Held On Violation Of Marriage Laws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 08:40 PM

5 Held on violation of marriage laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Police have arrested five accused involved in fireworks and aerial firing at marriage party here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

Police have also recovered weapons from their possession.

Chakri police conducted a raid and arrested Atif, Imtiaz, Zeeshan, Waqas and Hasnain setting off fireworks during the wedding ceremony.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police team said that action will continue against such criminals who endanger the lives of citizens through aerial firing and fireworks.

Related Topics

Firing Police Marriage Saddar Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

1 hour ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

2 hours ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

3 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

3 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

3 hours ago
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

8 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

8 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

8 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan