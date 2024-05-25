5 Held On Violation Of Marriage Laws
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 08:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Police have arrested five accused involved in fireworks and aerial firing at marriage party here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.
Police have also recovered weapons from their possession.
Chakri police conducted a raid and arrested Atif, Imtiaz, Zeeshan, Waqas and Hasnain setting off fireworks during the wedding ceremony.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.
SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police team said that action will continue against such criminals who endanger the lives of citizens through aerial firing and fireworks.
