5 Held Over Illegal Gas Decanting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 02:20 PM

5 held over illegal gas decanting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The police arrested five shopkeepers for decanting gas illegally.

A police spokesman said on Monday that during a campaign against illegal businesses, the Sillanwali police conducted raids at various places and arrested shopkeepers over illegal gas decanting. Cases were registered against the accused and seized gas decanting apparatus.

