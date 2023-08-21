5 held over illegal gas decanting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The police arrested five shopkeepers for decanting gas illegally.

A police spokesman said on Monday that during a campaign against illegal businesses, the Sillanwali police conducted raids at various places and arrested shopkeepers over illegal gas decanting. Cases were registered against the accused and seized gas decanting apparatus.