UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Held Over Rash Driving

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:10 PM

5 held over rash driving

The police claimed to have arrested five drivers on charge of rash driving in various parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested five drivers on charge of rash driving in various parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Monday that police arrested driver - Khadim from Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Imran from Tezab Mills Chowk, Ashfaq from Humanyun Nagar, Kaleem Ullah and Aftab from Badar Colony. The police locked the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Driver From

Recent Stories

Athens hospitals preparing 'for the worst' with vi ..

1 minute ago

Unknown miscreants set ablaze forest office, four ..

1 minute ago

Police recruitment process to be made more transpa ..

1 minute ago

Food Authority seizes 1600 kg substandard Gur, fac ..

1 minute ago

Govt employees not to share information on social ..

5 minutes ago

BBoIT set up its regional office in Karachi for pr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.