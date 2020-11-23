5 held over rash driving

The police claimed to have arrested five drivers on charge of rash driving in various parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

Police spokesman said on Monday that police arrested driver - Khadim from Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Imran from Tezab Mills Chowk, Ashfaq from Humanyun Nagar, Kaleem Ullah and Aftab from Badar Colony. The police locked the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.