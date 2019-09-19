UrduPoint.com
5 Held, Weapons Recovered In Faisalabad

Thu 19th September 2019

5 held, weapons recovered in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Nishatabad police have arrested five accused planning for crime and recovered illicit weapons from their possession here on Thursday.

Police said that the accused identified as Touseef, Abdullah, Shahbaz, Waqas and Samiullah were planning for committing crime when a police team on routine patrolling in FDA city arrested them and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

Case was registered against accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

