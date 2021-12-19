5 held with weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The police on Sunday arrested five persons and recovered illegal weapons from them.

The police said that during the ongoing drive against illegal weapon-handlers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused.

The police recovered three pistols of 30-bore, two guns and a rifle from them.

They were identified as Riaz Hussain, Kamran Ali, Numan Ahmed, Gulzar and Shaukat.

The police have registered cases.